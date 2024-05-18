As the IPL 2024 season unfolds, Virat Kohli finds himself at the center of a storm, his performances scrutinized and his methods questioned. But for the batting maestro, external noise holds little significance – his currency is performance, a philosophy instilled by his father from an early age. In a candid interview ahead of the high-stakes RCB vs CSK clash, Kohli addressed the ongoing debate surrounding his strike rate. "I don't need anyone's approval or assurance," he asserted, his words carrying the weight of a seasoned campaigner. "Performance is my only currency."

Kohli's resolute stance echoes the sentiment of his predecessor, MS Dhoni, whose unorthodox batting approach often drew criticism. Yet, Dhoni's ability to finish matches for India cemented his legacy, a trait Kohli admires. "He's probably the only person who knows what he's doing!" Kohli exclaimed, drawing parallels to his own mindset of taking the game deep.



The RCB Connection



For Kohli, the motivation to excel extends beyond personal milestones. His unwavering commitment to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise stems from the deep connection he shares with the fans and the camaraderie within the team.



"These little things, the expressions on people's faces when they see you, you cannot demand it from fans. It's a very organic process," Kohli reflected. In an era where player loyalty is often tested, Kohli's dedication to RCB stands as a testament to the value he places on the human aspect of the game.



The Impact Player Debate



As the IPL embraces the 'Impact Player' rule, a new dynamic has emerged, one that Kohli believes has disrupted the balance between bat and ball. Echoing Rohit Sharma's sentiments, Kohli expressed concern over the dominance of batters, stating, "Bowlers are feeling like what they should do."



With teams struggling to defend even formidable totals, Kohli called for a rethink of the rule. "I am sure Jay bhai (BCCI secretary Jay Shah) has mentioned it already that they will review it," he said, advocating for a balanced approach that allows both disciplines to thrive.



The Pursuit of Excellence



At the core of Kohli's philosophy lies an unwavering pursuit of excellence, a journey that began with his father's guidance. "Only if you're capable, you will make it," Kohli recounted, reflecting on the values that have shaped his remarkable career. As the cricket world eagerly awaits the next chapter in the Kohli saga, one thing is certain: this modern-day legend will continue to march to the beat of his own drum, mastering the game on his own terms, and leaving an indelible mark on the sport he loves.