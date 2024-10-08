The IPL 2025 mega-auction is fast approaching, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the auction rules, including some significant updates regarding player retentions. Franchises have until October 31 to make their final decisions on which players to retain. A key change in the retention rules is the revised salary cap, with increased amounts for retained players, which could lead to notable salary bumps for key players like Virat Kohli.

As per the new guidelines, franchises will have to pay Rs 18 crore for their first-choice retention, Rs 14 crore for the second-choice, and Rs 11 crore for the third-choice. Additionally, the BCCI has made a big change by introducing a Rs 18 crore price tag for the fourth-choice retention, while the fifth player will receive Rs 14 crore. This adjustment has sparked significant attention, especially in the case of Kohli, who stands to benefit financially under the new system.

Virat Kohli Likely To Be The First Retention

Virat Kohli, the face of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and a long-standing icon of the franchise, is widely expected to be the first-choice retention for RCB once again. Since the salary for the first-choice retention has been increased to Rs 18 crore for the 2025 season, Kohli will see a rise in his salary compared to his previous retention amount of Rs 15 crore before the 2022 mega-auction. The extra Rs 3 crore is a significant boost for Kohli, reflecting his importance to the franchise.

Kohli’s legacy at RCB is unparalleled. Not only has he been a loyal player for the team since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, but he also served as captain for a decade. Though he stepped down from the captaincy in 2021, Kohli remains a pivotal figure for the team both on and off the field. His brand value alone makes him indispensable to the franchise. His performances in the IPL, combined with his global stature, mean that Kohli could easily command a higher salary if he were to enter the auction pool, potentially breaching the Rs 20 crore mark. However, there is little doubt that RCB will retain their star player without letting him go into the auction.

RCB’s Retention Strategy for IPL 2025

Beyond Kohli, RCB’s retention strategy will be a topic of keen interest. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who joined RCB for a whopping Rs 17.50 crore via trade, could be their second-choice retention. Under the new rules, Green’s salary would be reduced to Rs 14 crore if retained. His value as a powerful all-rounder makes him a strong candidate for retention, though the possibility of him entering the auction also looms.

One of the more challenging decisions for RCB will be regarding their current captain, Faf du Plessis. Since joining the team in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, du Plessis has been a consistent performer, amassing 1636 runs in 45 matches. Under his captaincy, RCB reached the playoffs twice, but they have yet to secure an IPL final berth during his tenure. The franchise must now decide whether to retain du Plessis as a player and leader or explore alternative options in the mega-auction. If retained, du Plessis may slot in as the third or fourth-choice player, receiving a salary of either Rs 11 crore or Rs 18 crore.

A New Era for RCB

The IPL 2025 mega-auction presents RCB with a chance to reconfigure their team while keeping their core intact. With Kohli’s pay increase all but certain and the likely retention of Cameron Green, the franchise faces key decisions about the rest of their lineup. The balance between seasoned players and potential new recruits could shape RCB’s quest for their elusive first IPL title.

With the retention deadline looming, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how RCB navigates this pivotal moment in their IPL journey.