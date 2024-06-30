Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761892
NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Virat Kohli's Tearful Call To Anushka Sharma After T20 World Cup 2024 Win, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Immediately after the on-field celebrations, Kohli, visibly overwhelmed, turned his focus to his family.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 03:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli's Tearful Call To Anushka Sharma After T20 World Cup 2024 Win, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a poignant moment etched into the annals of cricket history, Virat Kohli, amidst tears of joy, shared an emotional video call with his family immediately after India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title. The Kensington Oval in Barbados bore witness to Kohli's raw emotions as he connected with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their children, capturing the essence of triumph and familial love in one heartfelt exchange.

Also Read: Team India's Triumphant Celebration After Winning The T20 World Cup 2024 - In Pics

A Champion's Tears

Virat Kohli's journey through the tournament culminated in a masterful 59-ball 76 in the final against South Africa, where every stroke seemed to carry the weight of his dedication to the game and his country. Battling initial setbacks, Kohli anchored India's innings alongside Axar Patel, forging a match-winning partnership that propelled India to a competitive total of 176. His innings, marked by resilience and aggression, mirrored the spirit of a champion unwilling to yield under pressure.

Retirement Announcement

The final not only saw Kohli's stellar performance but also marked a significant personal milestone as he announced his retirement from T20 internationals. Citing a desire to nurture younger talent, Kohli's decision added layers of poignancy to the victory, underscoring his commitment to Indian cricket's future beyond his own playing days.

Family First

Immediately after the on-field celebrations, Kohli, visibly overwhelmed, turned his focus to his family. With tears glistening in his eyes, he shared playful moments with his youngest child, Akaay, reflecting the tender balance between the intensity of professional sport and the warmth of family bonds. His emotional connection with Anushka Sharma, evident in their brief exchange captured on screen, resonated deeply with fans worldwide, painting a picture of a champion who finds solace and strength in his loved ones.

Anushka Sharma's Pride

Anushka Sharma, a steadfast pillar of support throughout Kohli's career, shared her elation on social media, encapsulating the sentiments of millions of Indian cricket enthusiasts. Her Instagram post, a simple yet powerful expression of pride, highlighted the couple's journey through parenthood and professional milestones, emphasizing their shared joys and triumphs.

TAGS

T20 World Cup 2024Anushka SharmaVirat KohliAnushka Sharma T20 World Cup 2024Virat Kohli cricket performanceAnushka Sharma supports ViratT20 World Cup 2024 power coupleVirat Kohli batting statisticsAnushka Sharma stadium appearanceT20 World Cup Kohli centuryAnushka Virat relationship goalsKohli T20 World Cup recordsAnushka cheers for IndiaVirat Kohli match-winning inningsT20 World Cup celebrity attendanceAnushka Sharma cricket enthusiasmKohli leadership T20 World CupVirat Anushka social media reactionT20 World Cup Kohli fan momentsAnushka Sharma cricket knowledgeVirat Kohli post-match interviewT20 World Cup WAGs presenceAnushka Virat cricket romanceKohli dedication to AnushkaT20 World Cup family supportVirat Kohli fitness regimeAnushka Sharma cricket fashionT20 World Cup Kohli celebrationsVirat Anushka power couple influenceKohli T20 World Cup preparationAnushka Sharma cricket tweetsVirat Kohli team motivationT20 World Cup Virushka moments
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!