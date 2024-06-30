In a poignant moment etched into the annals of cricket history, Virat Kohli, amidst tears of joy, shared an emotional video call with his family immediately after India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title. The Kensington Oval in Barbados bore witness to Kohli's raw emotions as he connected with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their children, capturing the essence of triumph and familial love in one heartfelt exchange.

omg Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma, he is so happy rn __ pic.twitter.com/hb1tWSVxWP — sohom __ (@AwaaraHoon) June 29, 2024

An emotional Instagram post by Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli. ___ pic.twitter.com/Vl2xRGkxvi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2024

A Champion's Tears

Virat Kohli's journey through the tournament culminated in a masterful 59-ball 76 in the final against South Africa, where every stroke seemed to carry the weight of his dedication to the game and his country. Battling initial setbacks, Kohli anchored India's innings alongside Axar Patel, forging a match-winning partnership that propelled India to a competitive total of 176. His innings, marked by resilience and aggression, mirrored the spirit of a champion unwilling to yield under pressure.

Retirement Announcement

The final not only saw Kohli's stellar performance but also marked a significant personal milestone as he announced his retirement from T20 internationals. Citing a desire to nurture younger talent, Kohli's decision added layers of poignancy to the victory, underscoring his commitment to Indian cricket's future beyond his own playing days.

Family First

Immediately after the on-field celebrations, Kohli, visibly overwhelmed, turned his focus to his family. With tears glistening in his eyes, he shared playful moments with his youngest child, Akaay, reflecting the tender balance between the intensity of professional sport and the warmth of family bonds. His emotional connection with Anushka Sharma, evident in their brief exchange captured on screen, resonated deeply with fans worldwide, painting a picture of a champion who finds solace and strength in his loved ones.

Anushka Sharma's Pride



Anushka Sharma, a steadfast pillar of support throughout Kohli's career, shared her elation on social media, encapsulating the sentiments of millions of Indian cricket enthusiasts. Her Instagram post, a simple yet powerful expression of pride, highlighted the couple's journey through parenthood and professional milestones, emphasizing their shared joys and triumphs.