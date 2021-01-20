'Aaj se Brisbane ka naam Pant Nagar': Virender Sehwag lauds Rishabh Pant's match-winning effort with hilarious meme

Rishabh Pant emerged as the game-changer on Tuesday as India secured a famous three-wicket win in the final Test against Australia in Brisbane. The win also saw India wrap up the Border-Gavaskar trophy with flying colours as Ajinkya Rahane & co. wrapped up the four-match series 2-1.

Pant's match-winning knock saw many former cricketers and fans praise the 23-year-old on social media, but Virender Sehwag went a step further lauding the youngster.

The former cricketer shared a meme on Twitter, which had Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's picture in it, mentioning that from hence onwards Brisbane would be called as "Pant Nagar".

Kyun nahin, @RishabhPant17 .

This series win is the kind of victory which one doesn’t get to see in generations . Nothing else matters.

Is jeet ki khushi saalon tak manayi jaani chahiye . 19 January Fateh . Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/ZuIhpI6OJS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

Pant, who has been under the radar for his wicketkeeping, allowed his bat to do the talking for him. The wicketkeeper-batsman emerged as India's leading run-scorer in the Test series as he accumulated 274 runs from five innings. Pant scored an unbeaten 89 on Day 5 of the fourth Test and had also scored a game-changing 97 in the previous encounter in Sydney.