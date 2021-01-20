हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

'Aaj se Brisbane ka naam Pant Nagar': Virender Sehwag lauds Rishabh Pant's match-winning effort with hilarious meme

Rishabh Pant, who has been under the radar for his wicketkeeping, allowed his bat to do the talking for him. The wicketkeeper-batsman emerged as India's leading run-scorer in the Test series as he accumulated 274 runs from five innings. Pant scored an unbeaten 89 on Day 5 of the fourth Test and had also scored a game-changing 97 in the previous encounter in Sydney. 

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (PTI/File Photo)

Rishabh Pant emerged as the game-changer on Tuesday as India secured a famous three-wicket win in the final Test against Australia in Brisbane. The win also saw India wrap up the Border-Gavaskar trophy with flying colours as Ajinkya Rahane & co. wrapped up the four-match series 2-1. 

Pant's match-winning knock saw many former cricketers and fans praise the 23-year-old on social media, but Virender Sehwag went a step further lauding the youngster. 

The former cricketer shared a meme on Twitter, which had Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's picture in it, mentioning that from hence onwards Brisbane would be called as "Pant Nagar". 

Pant, who has been under the radar for his wicketkeeping, allowed his bat to do the talking for him. The wicketkeeper-batsman emerged as India's leading run-scorer in the Test series as he accumulated 274 runs from five innings. Pant scored an unbeaten 89 on Day 5 of the fourth Test and had also scored a game-changing 97 in the previous encounter in Sydney.

