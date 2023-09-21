The excitement is building up as the Indian Men's cricket team, led by the legendary VVS Laxman, departs for China to participate in the prestigious Asian Games 2023. With just a week left before the commencement of the tournament on September 28, the team is geared up for a challenging campaign. However, one notable absence from the squad for the initial part of their journey is the skipper himself, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is currently busy representing India in the ODI series against Australia.

Rinku Singh said, "we've a talented captain in Ruturaj Gaikwad bhai. We believe in him! I'm confident we'll win the Gold in Asian Games". (TOI). pic.twitter.com/raanhcu4Vz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 18, 2023

Quarter-Final Start for Gaikwad-Led Squad

In an interesting turn of events, the Gaikwad-led Indian team will kickstart their Asian Games campaign from the quarter-finals, scheduled for October 28. This privilege comes as a result of their impressive ranking in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strategically included Gaikwad in the ODI squad against Australia to ensure he gets valuable game time before leading the charge in the knockout matches of the Asian Games.

A Week of Preparation in China

The Indian squad, consisting of promising talents like Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, and Akash Deep, has arrived in China with seven days to prepare for their first quarter-final encounter. Coach VVS Laxman is expected to organize intra-squad games to fine-tune the team's skills and strategies. The last time this second-string team was in action was during the Ireland T20 series, where players like Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep, and Ravi Bishnoi Gaikwad showcased their prowess.

In their quest for Asian Games glory, several team members also honed their skills by participating in domestic T20 competitions, ensuring they are in peak form for this crucial tournament.

Gaikwad's Inaugural Leadership Stint

For Ruturaj Gaikwad, this will be a historic moment as he takes charge of Team India for the very first time. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener earned this opportunity through his consistent and stellar performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), amassing over 400 runs in the last three editions. Gaikwad's calm demeanour and composure under pressure are also valuable assets that make him a promising leader for the Indian cricket team.

Indian Cricket Team (Men’s) Squad for the Asian Games 2023



Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rahul Tripathi

Rinku Singh

Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)

Washington Sundar

Shahbaz Ahmed

Ravi Bishnoi

Avesh Khan

Arshdeep Singh

Mukesh Kumar

Shivam Dube

Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper)

Akash Deep

As the Indian cricket team sets its sights on the Asian Games 2023, fans eagerly await their performance on the international stage, hoping for a successful campaign under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and the mentorship of VVS Laxman. With the quarter-finals just around the corner, the cricketing world is in for an exciting showdown in China.