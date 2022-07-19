Washington Sundar is living a dream. Not only he is one of India’s best upcoming all-rounders but is also about to represent England’s county Lancashire, a club he used to choose while playing video games on his PlayStation. The county in June confirmed the signing of Indian all-rounder, Washington Sundar. The all-rounder reached Old Trafford, the home of Lancashire Cricket on Monday.

He received his jersey upon his arrival. “I remember playing with my Playstation and choosing Lancashire against most of the domestic teams here. It is great to be here and playing for Lancashire. It has got some exciting talents and some experienced players. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with them and to sharing of knowledge about how cricket is played here. Most importantly, I look forward to winning a lot of games and making memories with all,” said Sundar in a video posted on Lancashire’s Twitter account.

Sundar reminisced using players like Andrew Flintoff and James Anderson in his games, two English legends who have represented the county. “Andrew Flintoff was right up there because he would give me four overs of solid pace and swing and he could come down at six or seven and tonk some huge sixes. Obviously, James Anderson is a legend, he can swing the ball both ways. Looking forward to seeing him here, seeing him bowl and how he goes about his things,” he said.

From being a kid and playing as Lancs on his PlayStation using @flintoff11 and @jimmy9, now @Sundarwashi5 is about to do the real thing!



Sundar will be available for the whole Royal London One-Day Cup competition, and fitness depending, on a number of County Championship games in July. The 22-year-old all-rounder, who bowls off-spin, has already represented India in all three international formats and has also made over 50 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In 2017, at the age of just 18 years and 80 days, Washington became the youngest player to debut for India in T20Is and he has since made 31 appearances in the shortest format for his country – taking 25 wickets. Washington also represented India four times in One Day Internationals and in four Test matches, most recently in the home Test series win against England in early 2021.

He plays domestic cricket in India for Tamil Nadu and has often been compared to fellow spin bowling all-rounder, R Ashwin, who also progressed through the ranks in the Southern Indian state.

After representing India at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, Washington replaced Ashwin at Rising Pune Supergiant for the 2017 IPL, bowling at an impressive economy rate to help his side to the final. In First-Class cricket, Washington has claimed 36 dismissals in 17 matches whilst also striking five fifties and a century with the bat. He’s also picked up 44 wickets in List A cricket.

(with ANI inputs)