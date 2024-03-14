NewsCricket
DHARAMSALA STADIUM

Wasim Akram Brutally Trolls Pakistan Cricket Board After Seeing Dharamsala Stadium, Says 'We Can Only Dream...', Video Goes Viral - Watch

Contrasting the dreamy allure of Dharamsala with the grim situation in Pakistan, Akram's words struck a chord.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Wasim Akram Brutally Trolls Pakistan Cricket Board After Seeing Dharamsala Stadium, Says 'We Can Only Dream...', Video Goes Viral - Watch

Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Dhauladhar mountain range lies India's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. This picturesque venue has become a global sensation, captivating cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Yet, a recent exchange between former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram and a fan sheds light on Pakistan's struggle to match such grandeur. Addressing inquiries on a sports show, Akram's response was a candid reflection of Pakistan's cricketing woes. When questioned about Pakistan's lack of investment in picturesque stadiums akin to Dharamsala, Akram delivered a poignant rebuttal: "We can't even maintain three stadiums," he lamented, highlighting the challenges faced by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in upholding existing infrastructures.

Comparing Dharamsala to Pakistani Realities

Contrasting the dreamy allure of Dharamsala with the grim situation in Pakistan, Akram's words struck a chord. The deteriorating condition of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium exemplifies the systemic issues plaguing Pakistani cricket. Despite ample space in regions like Abbottabad, the dream of a stadium akin to Dharamsala remains elusive for Pakistan.

"We can't even maintain three stadiums, (Baki kaha naya bana lenge) how could we make a new one? (Gaddafi ki chhat dekhi hai) Have you seen the roof of the Gaddafi Stadium that they were showing with the drone? We can't even control the three we have. We can only dream of making a new one. We have enough area to make a new stadium, though. Abbottabad is a very beautiful ground," Akram said.

The Arduous Journey of Dharamsala

Dharamsala's rise wasn't a stroke of luck but a testament to perseverance. Over a decade, amid funding challenges and political hurdles, the stadium emerged as a cricketing gem. Anurag Thakur's vision, coupled with local cricket associations' dedication, transformed a mere clearing into an international arena. Dharamsala stands as a symbol of commitment to the sport and the landscape it graces.

