Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram was also interested in PCB chairman's post

According to a PCB insider aware of the developments leading up to the nomination of Ramiz Raja as chairman, the former great also expressed interest in the position.

Wasim Akram was also interested in PCB chairman's post
Wasim Akram was also interested in PCB chairman's post (Reuters/File Photo)

Karachi: Legendary pacer Wasim Akram had also shown interest in becoming the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board before Prime Minister Imran Khan picked Ramiz Raja for the responsibility. According to a PCB insider aware of the developments leading up to the nomination of Ramiz as chairman, the former great also expressed interest in the position.

"It is true Wasim Akram was also considered for the chairman's post and had also indicated his interest but, apparently, the prime minister was advised that Ramiz would be a better choice as he had no past baggage to carry with him," the source claimed.

Akram, who is an influential member of the PCB's Cricket Committee and also Director cricket/coach with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, is presently in Australia with his wife and daughter.

According to the source at one time Akram's name was put forward as a top candidate to replace Ehsan Mani and he also showed interest but his name cropping up in a match-fixing scandal in the past became a hurdle for him.

The former captain was at the centre of match-fixing allegations with other Pakistan players in the 1990s and was also fined for not cooperating with a judicial inquiry commission on the fixing allegations in 2000.

Although several match-fixing inquiries including the Justice Malik Qayyum commission between 1995 and 2000 never found Akram guilty of any wrongdoing, the allegations surrounding him did affected him personally.

Akram has always claimed innocence and maintained that he has not accepted any offers to work in the PCB because of his other commitments.

"But this time Wasim had shown interest but eventually the premier settled upon Ramiz who has never come under the shadow of match-fixing allegations as a player or captain," the source said.

