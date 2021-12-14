हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan vs West Indies 2021

Watch: Babar Azam’s reply when asked about chat with Virat Kohli before T20 World Cup 2021 match

Babar Azam’s side posted a massive 10-wicket win over Virat Kohli’s Team India in October, en route to reaching the semi-final stage.

Watch: Babar Azam’s reply when asked about chat with Virat Kohli before T20 World Cup 2021 match
Pakistan captain Babar Azam with Virat Kohli. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is going from strength to strength, especially when it comes to T20 cricket. On Monday (December 13), the Pakistan T20 side set a new record by winning their 18th match in a calendar year and can extend their own record with two matches to come against West Indies this week.

One of those 18 wins was a massive one – over arch-rivals India at the T20 World Cup 2021. Babar’s side posted a massive 10-wicket win over Virat Kohli’s Team India in October, en route to reaching the semi-final stage.

Ahead of the T20 series against West Indies, a reporter asked the Pakistan skipper, “Babar, there have been a lot of questions regarding the series. But there was a video which surfaced during the T20 World Cup, where you and Virat Kohli were spotted chatting. So what did you guys talk about? What did you tell him, or what did he tell you? He is going through a tough time since he has been removed as captain. What did you speak to him about during the World Cup?”

Pakistan team’s media manager interjected, saying: “I am sorry to cut you off. Actually, this is a PCB press conference. If you have any question regarding the West Indies series, only then go ahead.”

Watch Babar Azam’s interaction with the media here…

The reporter, then, going by the name of Imran, added: “But I don’t think this is any controversial question. This is a simple and light question. What was the chat about between the two? I just want to ask about it. If Babar wants to, he can give the answer.”

Babar chose not to disclose the details about his conversation with Kohli and refused to reveal it, shutting the reporter by simply saying: “Of course, we had a discussion. But why would I reveal it in front of everyone?” the Pakistan skipper asked.

Pakistan ended their World Cup jinx against India, beating them by 10 wickets, Babar, Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan were seen embracing each other with hugs, demonstrating healthy relations between the two sides.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pakistan vs West Indies 2021Pakistan vs West IndiesVirat KohliBabar AzamT20 World Cup 2021
Next
Story

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan vs West Indies: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s 2nd T20I at National Stadium, Karachi at 6:30 PM IST December 14

Must Watch

PT2M2S

Zee Top 10: Big terrorist attack in Srinagar, bus carrying policemen attacked