Watch: Babar Azam’s reply when asked about chat with Virat Kohli before T20 World Cup 2021 match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is going from strength to strength, especially when it comes to T20 cricket. On Monday (December 13), the Pakistan T20 side set a new record by winning their 18th match in a calendar year and can extend their own record with two matches to come against West Indies this week.

One of those 18 wins was a massive one – over arch-rivals India at the T20 World Cup 2021. Babar’s side posted a massive 10-wicket win over Virat Kohli’s Team India in October, en route to reaching the semi-final stage.

Ahead of the T20 series against West Indies, a reporter asked the Pakistan skipper, “Babar, there have been a lot of questions regarding the series. But there was a video which surfaced during the T20 World Cup, where you and Virat Kohli were spotted chatting. So what did you guys talk about? What did you tell him, or what did he tell you? He is going through a tough time since he has been removed as captain. What did you speak to him about during the World Cup?”

Pakistan team’s media manager interjected, saying: “I am sorry to cut you off. Actually, this is a PCB press conference. If you have any question regarding the West Indies series, only then go ahead.”

The reporter, then, going by the name of Imran, added: “But I don’t think this is any controversial question. This is a simple and light question. What was the chat about between the two? I just want to ask about it. If Babar wants to, he can give the answer.”

Babar chose not to disclose the details about his conversation with Kohli and refused to reveal it, shutting the reporter by simply saying: “Of course, we had a discussion. But why would I reveal it in front of everyone?” the Pakistan skipper asked.

Pakistan ended their World Cup jinx against India, beating them by 10 wickets, Babar, Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan were seen embracing each other with hugs, demonstrating healthy relations between the two sides.