West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who is leading Birmingham Bears in the ongoing T20 Blast competition, found himself at the centre of a controversy when he threw a ball at the Derbyshire batter on Sunday (June 19). Brathwaite bowled a length ball to Wayne Madsen of Derbyshine who intended to tap the ball and steal a run. He took off before realising that Brathwaite had the ball in hand. Madsen changed his mind but by then Brathwaite had made up his mind, collected the ball, and threw at the batter and it hit him on his back. Madsen was shocked to receive that blow but managed to steal that single on the overthrow. Brathwaite had realised that he was wrong to throw and apologised but by then the umpires had made up their mind and gave five-penalty runs to Bears.

Carlos Brathwaite was seen doing animated gestures, telling umpires that he was right in throwing the ball as the batter had taken off but the umpires were adamant at their decision.

Coming to the match, Bears won the toss and opted to bat first. But the decision backfired as their top 3 batters returned to change room without any solid contribution. However, Sam Hain (73) ensured that his side posted a respectatable total and with contributions from Adam Hose (20), Chris Benjamin (13), and captain Brathwaite (18 ), the team reached 159/7 at the end of 20 overs.

Courtesy good knocks from Shan Masood (45), Luis Reece (38) and Madsen (55), Derbyshine managed to chase the total down in just 18.1 overs and won by 7 wickets in hand. Derbyshine lost 3 wickets, while one was a run out, Brathwaite and Olly Stone picked up a wicket each. For Derbyshire, the best bowler was Samuel Conners who scalped 3 wickets followed by Matthew McKiernan who finished with 2 wickets. Mark Watt and George Scrimshaw picked up a wicket each.