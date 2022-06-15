WATCH: David Warner take stunning one-handed catch, leaves teammates stunned

David Warner showcased a brilliant fielding effort by taking an extraordinary one-handed catch to send Dhananjaya de Silva back to the pavilion in the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia at Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday (June 14). Warner's outstanding effort shook his teammate Ashton Agar, who was left in awe by the Australian's athletism.

It all happened when Ashton Agar was bowling the 26th over in the first innings and Dhananjaya tried to play a big shot coming down the track. The shot was not mis-timed fully and looked like for one moment that it will go past Warner's head until he did something extraordinary to catch the ball.

Notably, Warner is one of the best fielders in the world of cricket and he showed his brilliance once again by taking a stunner. Later on, he started running in celebration and his teammate Agar was not able to believe what he saw, both his hands were on his head as he started running towards the Australian opener to celebrate.

Checkout the video here...

Australia won the T20I series 2-1 against Sri Lanka an will hope to keep their winning momentum in the ODI series as well. Talking about the first ODI, Glenn Maxwell guided injury-hit Australia to a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the series-opening one-day cricket international with an entertaining, unbeaten 80 from 51 deliveries. Batting at No. 7, Maxwell rescued the Australian innings after walking to the crease with the total at 189-5 and 93 runs required from 84 deliveries. He worked with the lower order and hastened the victory with three-quarters of his runs coming from boundaries, which included six sixes and six fours.

Sri Lanka's spinners had been on target, particularly leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who picked up four wickets, but Maxwell toyed with the bowling. He cleared the boundary seemingly with no trouble at all.

Australia needed 12 runs off the last two overs in a revised target and Maxwell ensured his team secured the win with nine balls to spare when he plundered Dushmantha Chameera for back-to-back sixes.

(With PTI inputs)