WATCH: Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal Compete A Maiden Ton Against West Indies In 1st Test

Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal became just the third Indian opener to score a century on his Test debut, remaining unbeaten on 143 not out at stumps on Day 2 of the 1st Test vs West Indies at Roseau in Dominica on Thursday. Jaiswal, who was drafted in the side to replace Cheteshwar Pujara, but opened the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma emulated the feat achieved by Shikhar Dhawan and Mumbai teammate Prithvi Shaw before him.

Dhawan had scored 187 vs Australia in Mohali back in 2013 while Shaw had hit 134 against West Indies in Rajkot back in 2018. Jaiswal went on to become the 17th Indian batter – matching skipper Rohit who was the 14th back in 2013 – to score a century on Test debut.

An emotional Jaiswal thanked the support of skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored his 10th Test ton on Day 2 as well. “I think this is one of the emotional knock for me, it’s difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management and Rohit Bhai. The pitch is on the slower side and the outfield is very slow, it was difficult and challenging, it was pretty hot and I wanted to keep doing it for my country, just play ball-by-ball and enjoy my cricket,” Jaiswal said after stumps on Day 2.

The RR opener had scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) ton in 2023 season as well. Jaiswal ended up with 625 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2023 with 1 hundred and 5 fifties. “I love Test cricket, I like this challenge, I enjoy the situation when the ball swings and seams. We have worked hard on everything, I've just gone out to express myself. Was an emotional moment (on his century), was just proud of myself, thankful for everyone, this is just a start and I want to do well going further,” Jaiswal added.

From the 215th ball he faced, Jaiswal paddle-swept a single to fine leg off Athanaze and celebrated exuberantly, raising his arms and leaping to punch the air. Soon after, the batters owned India's highest opening partnership outside Asia when they eclipsed the 213 by Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan in 1979 against England at the Oval.

Rohit finally posted his 10th Test hundred with a cover drive to the boundary, then was out next ball when he gloved Athanaze off his thigh to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva. Rohit scored 103 off 221 balls with 10 boundaries and two sixes.

Shubman Gill requested to drop in the order from opener to No. 3 and made only 6 when he was caught by Athanaze at short second slip off spinner Jomel Warrican. India added 99 runs in the middle session but after tea only 67 runs in 32 overs.

(with PTI inputs)