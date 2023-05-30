WATCH: Emotional MS Dhoni Lifts Ravindra Jadeja After IPL 2023 Final Win, Chennai Super Kings Duo End The Feud

MS Dhoni has always been the one to share the limelight when it comes to presentation ceremonies, whether it is after the ODI World Cup or T20 World Cup or ICC Champions Trophy or the Indian Premier League. On Monday night, Dhoni added a fifth crown for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), leading them to the IPL 2023 final win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Dhoni immediately handed over the IPL trophy to teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu, who was playing his final IPL match.

The chief architect of CSK’s win was all-rounder and former captain Ravindra Jadeja. With CSK needing 10 to win off the last two balls in the rain-shortened final, Jadeja smashed bowler Mohit Sharma for a six and a four off the final two deliveries. As CSK team rushed on to the field to celebrate their title win, one man remained calm in the dug-out – MS Dhoni.

However, in a rare moment full of emotion, Dhoni hugged Jadeja when he came to the dug-out and lifted him up with a huge smile on his face. The bear-hug from Dhoni ended a much-speculated feud between Jadeja and the current CSK skipper, which began from the IPL 2022 season.

WATCH MS Dhoni hug Ravindra Jadeja after the IPL 2023 Final win…

Jadeja was relieved of the CSK captaincy mid-way through IPL 2022 season and Dhoni returned to lead the team since then. The all-rounder went missing from the rest of the IPL 2022 season with injury and even unfollowed CSK team’s social media account. There was speculation that CSK may release Jadeja ahead of IPL 2023 season but Dhoni insisted on retaining the all-rounder.

There was also speculation of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during this season as the duo were seen arguing after their final league match of the season against the Delhi Capitals. After CSK confirmed their place in the playoffs, Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were seen engaged in a heated debate over something. One could not understand what was the reason for this exchange.

Very rarely do you see Dhoni get into such animated conversations on ground with a teammate or opposition players. In the video, one can see Jadeja reach out to Dhoni to discuss something related to the game. Dhoni, first, calms down Jadeja by putting a hand on his shoulder and starts to explain a point. Jadeja is seen reacting to his words before Dhoni also becomes a little animated.

Jadeja and his wife Rivaba had also posted a cryptic message of social media platform after the match. However, Dhoni’s big hug and his gesture of handing over the IPL 2023 trophy of Jadeja seems to have ended the feud as well as the debate around them for now.