WATCH: Fans Fight After India’s Win Over Sri Lanka In Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match In Colombo

Team India hammered home side Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday to book their place in the Final which is set to take place on Sunday. Rohit Sharma’s side were restricted to 213 after electing to bat first but managed to bowl out Sri Lanka for 172 in the 42nd over to post their second successive win in Super 4 in consecutive days.

However, things got heated in the stands of the R. Premadasa Stadium after the match between India and Sri Lanka. A video went viral on social media in which a fan wearing Sri Lankan team jersey is seen running towards an Indian fan and throwing punches at him. A while later, a group of persons are seen separating the two fighting fans and ask them to leave the stadium.

Meanwhile, after the match Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka revealed that he was confident that young all-rounder Dunith Wellalage would perform well against India in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023. India’s bowling attack combined to end Sri Lanka’s 13 ODI unbeaten streak and seal their spot in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 with a game to spare, as the hosts bundled out for 172 chasing a paltry target at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

While spinners from either side dominated the game, the pacers, too, played a part in India's 41-run victory over the co-hosts. Left-arm spinner Wellalage sliced through India’s top order to help Sri Lanka bundle out ‘Men in Blue’ for 213.

Shanaka praised the left-arm orthodox spinner and expressed his confidence in Wellalage’s ability to perform admirably against India. “We didn’t expect this kind of wicket, I thought it was a batting wicket but we adjusted well, especially Wellalage, DDS and Asalanka. The luxury of two genuine batters, they have been bowling in the nets and I know their real potential, today I had the option of using them today. Seeing the last game against Bangladesh I knew Wellalage would do something special today, he took Kohli’s wicket and I was pretty sure it was his day and he will take a couple more wickets,” Dasun Shanaka said in a post-match presentation.

Youngster Wellalage achieved a remarkable feat as he secured his maiden 5-wicket haul, single-handedly dismantling a formidable Indian batting lineup and bagging the wicket of top batters like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

“First of all I want to congratulate the Indian team. They have so many experienced players but unfortunately, we lost the game but we have another game and we want to put up a good fight. Kuldeep is a great bowler, I tried to play my normal game with a positive mindset. I want to thank my team-mates and my coaching staff – they gave me great support,” Dunith Wellalage said in a post-match presentation.

(with ANI inputs)