India vs Sri Lanka 2021

Watch: How Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma followed Team India’s ODI series win in Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli, who missed the practice game due to injury, along with stand-in skipper followed India’s ODI win from Durham and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video showing how members of the team in England were following their countrymates in Lanka.

India's Suryakumar Yadav hugs Deepak Chahar after India's three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI. (Source: Twitter)

For the first time in recent history, two Team India outfits were out in the middle – one turning out in an ODI in Sri Lanka while the other in a practice game against County Select XI in Durham. Shikhar Dhawan’s limited-overs side pulled off a sensation come-from-behind three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Colombo in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Indian opener Rohit was joined by Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Rahane, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj as members of the Indian Test side were glued to the laptop screens watching India take on Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium. The same posts were also shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter. The ‘Team India watching Team India’ post soon became the talk of the town on social media.

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar’s brilliant 69 off 82 balls lifted India from 193/7 and his match-winning partnership with vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar ensured a nail-biting three-wicket win for Dhawan’s side. “That was some performance by team India. Solid grit shown right through @bcci,” Rohit Sharma tweeted after the game.

“Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure,” Kohli tweeted.

