Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is all set to lead the Men in Blue in England from next month. Rohit's first aim will be to help India win the Test series in England. The fifth and last rescheduled Test will be held from July 1 at the Old Trafford ground in England. India lead the series 2-1. The fifth Test was cancelled last year after some coronavirus cases were found in the Indian camp. After the Test, India will also play 3 ODI and 3 T20Is each in against England. Rohit, who enjoyed a much-needed break, after Mumbai Indians' failed to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2022 will be back fresh and would look to resume things off on a positive note.

While the rest of the Indian team left for England on June 16, Rohit will be taking the flight on the morning of June 17.

Rohit has enjoyed his small break. On Thursday (June 16), a video emgerged which went viral in no time in which Rohit can be seen playing gully cricket with a bunch of cricket fans. He can be seen hitting the ball straight down the ground, err, road and later having a fun laugh.

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma playing gully cricket at Worli, Mumbai ahead of the England tour. pic.twitter.com/XeZrDL53ii — Sanskruti Yadav (@SanskrutiYadav_) June 15, 2022

The upcoming tour of India is a huge challenge for Rohit as this is the first time he would be leading the team in a full-fledged tour overseas. Rohit has had successes as captain in the past at home. He has won India several trophies, including the Nidahas Trophy in 2018. He had a good start to his captaincy career with wins over New Zealand in T20s and Tests but his real challenge begins now as India tours abroad and the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year in Australia. If Rohit manages to have a good year as captain, we might see India complete a Test series win in England fo the first time since 2007 and also win a World Cup.