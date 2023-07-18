WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Shares News Of Return To Indian Cricket Team On Social Media, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Team India’s pace talisman Jasprit Bumrah has been away from cricket for nearly a year now. Bumrah missed the Asia Cup 2022, the T20 World Cup 2022 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season due to a major back injury. The Mumbai Indians pacer underwent a back surgery and has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru since then.

Now in what should be great news for the Indian cricket fans, Bumrah on Tuesday shared a series of images of his bowling and fielding in the nets at the NCA and tagged the Indian cricket team’s official handle on Instagram in the caption.

WATCH Jasprit Bumrah bowling in the nets at the NCA HERE…

According to a report in the Cricbuzz website last week, Bumrah is set to called-up for the three-match T20I series against Ireland next month. The 29-year-old pacer has picked up 70 wickets in 60 T20I matches till date at an amazing average of 20.22.

In ODI cricket, Bumrah has picked up 121 wickets in just 72 ODI games at an average of 24.3. The final decision on the squad for Ireland T20Is will be taken after a meeting between newly-appointed chairman of selector Ajit Agarkar and Team India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

“Bumrah is expected to be selected for the Ireland series. The India spearhead has shown significant progress in recent times. There is no guarantee if Shreyas Iyer will be available, but KL Rahul has no chance of featuring not only in the Ireland series but also in the Asia Cup 2023. Rahul is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA and, according to the latest information, he is yet to start batting,” the Cricbuzz report read.

Meanwhile, Chairman of senior selection committee Ajit Agarkar is all set to travel to West Indies to meet head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma to discuss the road map for 50-over ODI World Cup 2023 starting October 5 in Ahmedabad. India will play Australia in Chennai on October 8 and marquee clash against Pakistan is slated for October 15 in Ahmedabad.