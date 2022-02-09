WATCH: MS Dhoni hits gym, patiently signs bats for fans and wins hearts

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has hit gym in his hometown Ranchi in Jharkhand.

The former Indian captain has also begun training for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

After the gym session, Dhoni was seen signing autographs for some fans at the gym.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s CSK and the remaining nine franchises are currently busy making strategies for the IPL 2022 auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, and Orange Cap holder Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Defending IPL champions are left with Rs 42 crore to buy 21 players from the auction.

The timing for the IPL 2022 auction has been confirmed and it will begin at 12:00 PM IST on Saturday and Sunday (February 12 and 13) as confirmed by an official of the broadcasters.

“Both days (February 12 and 13) - pre-show at 11 am. Auctions begin at 12 noon,” a Star Sports official told Zee News.