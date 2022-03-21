हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

WATCH: Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof’s kid sings team song with mum and other players after win over West Indies

Pakistan made history at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 with their first win in the tournament in 13 years that came against West Indies whom they beat by eight wickets in a match reduced to 20-overs-each due to morning raid, to register their first points on the board.

WATCH: Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof's kid sings team song with mum and other players after win over West Indies
Source: Twitter

However, the result was a big dent in the West Indies` hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Earlier, a brilliant performance by their spinners helped Pakistan restrict West Indies to 89/7 before the batters kept their calm to seal an eight-wicket victory in Hamilton.

Chasing a target of 90 in 20 overs, Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin provided a solid platform for Pakistan. The latter was dismissed in the sixth over, with Afy Fletcher knocking her over for eight as she tried to up the ante.

But Muneeba, joined by skipper Bismah Maroof, would then stitch together a vital 35-run stand while keeping the required rate under control to take Pakistan closer to their first CWC22 victory.

After the win, the Pakistan women' team celebrated the occasion with the team song Dil Dil Pakistan. 

Pakistan captain Maroof's daughter Fatima who became an internet sensation, after the game vs India, was also present in the team song. Maroof held her in her hands as the players sang the song. 

Watch the video here: 

Pakistan have two more games remaining in the competition. They will play England on March 24 and then New Zealand on March 26, in hope to qualify for the semi-finals.

Tags:
CricketICC Women's World Cup 2022Bismah MaroofPakistan women vs West Indies women
