WATCH: Popular Pakistan cricket team fan Momin Saqib says THIS after team's loss to Australia

Pakistan cricket fan Momin Saqib came out with another video after his team's heart-breaking loss to Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

But this time he was not trolling his own team over fitness issues or playing poor cricket. Rather he was disappointed that despite playing superb cricket all through the tournament, they are on their way back home.

Saqib shared a series of videos on his Instagram where he can be seen sitting sadly and trying to get over the loss.

In one of his videos he says he has no hard feeling against the team.

He said, "I don't feel like going home now. Pakistan lost the match so naturally I will feel sad. But the boys played really good cricket, they won back-to-back games. I don't have any hard feelings against the team, they played very good cricket."

The Babar Azam-led side played well in the semis clash too but courtesy the brilliance of Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis in the final overs, Australia went past the winning mark with one over to spare.

He further said, "They are our champions, and we love them. Tonight also we played very well, would have been good if we had won but we still love them."

In another video posted a few hours later, Saqib sent a message to those fans who were targetting Hasan Ali for dropping Wade's catch.

He said, "No one has the right to attack someone's family for their performance on the field."

He added that there is a difference between abusing a player and criticising him and one must not cross line while criticising someone.