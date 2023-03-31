Watch: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arijit Singh Set Stage On Fire In IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League got off to a brilliant start, on Frida evening in Ahmedabad, with stunning performances by three of India's biggest movie and singing stars - Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh. It was singing sensation Arijit who started the opening ceremony. He sang all his popular numbers from the movies Brahmastra, Pathaan, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bhediya among other albums. Arijit finished his 25-minute singing show at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with the 'Jeetega Jeetega India Jeetaga' song from the Kabir Khan-directed film 1983. Tamannaah set the stage on fire next with her breathtaking moves on various tracks from across India. She also danced to the iconic 'Oo Antava' track from Pushpa: The Rise.

Rashmika followed up the great acts by Arijit and Tamannaah as she grooved to 'Saami Saami' track as well as the Oscar-winning 'Naatu-Naatu' song from RRR.

Watch all the 3 acts at the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony below:

Sound _@iamRashmika gets the crowd going with an energetic performance



Drop an emoji to describe this special #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony

@tamannaahspeaks sets the stage on with her entertaining performance in the #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony!

_________!



How about that for a performance to kick off the proceedings @arijitsingh begins the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some style

Following the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, the toss took place for the first match between home team Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). GT captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first. "New start, new season, quite exciting. Almost everyone in the country has got motivation from him (Dhoni). Been a fan and admirer of him. Want boys to enjoy it. Result will take care of itself. It's different - I've left it in the coach. Ashu pa works all night on what needs to be done. I don't know (combination for today)," said Pandya at the toss.

Dhoni said that he too would have liked to bowl first on this track. "We were also looking to bowl. Looks a good wicket and I don't think it will change. Don't know if there will be dew because it rained last night. You want to play in front of people. This stadium is twice the capacity of other stadiums. Fantastic atmohsphere. Preparation was good," said MSD.