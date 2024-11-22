Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant's two-word response to Australia spinner Nathan Lyon over a cheeky Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction question has gone viral on social media on Friday. The fun incident took place during India's first innings on the first day of the Perth Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium.

When Pant was batting, he encountered Lyon during the change of ends after an over. The veteran Aussie spinner asked Rishabh about his destination at the IPL 2025 auction. In response, Pant said that he has no idea.

Fun conversation Between Nathan Lyon And Rishabh Pant

Nathan Lyon - "Where are you going in the IPL auction"?

Rishabh Pant - "No Idea".

When it comes to his performance on Day 1 of the first Test in Perth, Pant played a crucial knock (37) for India. The 27-year-old batter held at one end and stitched a 48-run stand with Nitish Reddy (41) for the seventh wicket to help his side post 150 in the first innings.

Rishabh Pant's Next IPL Team?

Rishabh Pant is likely to earn a hefty paycheck in the upcoming IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Pant, who was not retained by Delhi Capitals, is amongst the high-profile Indian players in the auction, to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

With him in the auction, teams like Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to bid heavily for him as they are in a search for a captain along with a solid wicketkeeper-batter.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa feels that Pant is likely to earn between Rs 25-28 crore in the upcoming IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

"I feel Rishabh Pant will go at around Rs 25-28 crores. He will definitely get the big bucks and become the highest-paid player in this auction. To afford Pant at such rates would be interesting to see, because I feel Punjab Kings may aim to get him, and so will RCB, for the role of leadership and as a wicketkeeper-batsman," said Uthappa on JioCinema.