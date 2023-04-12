WATCH: Rohit Sharma Facetime With Wife Ritika Sajdeh After Mumbai Indians Notch Up 1st Win Of IPL 2023, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Indians (MI) and skipper Rohit Sharma have waited for a while to notch up their first win of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Rohit ended a 24-game drought to bring up first fifty in IPL and in the process led his team to a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

After the win, a relieved Rohit immediately got on Facetime for a video call with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit’s wife was heard congratulating him for winning the ‘Player of the Match’ telling him that ‘Sammy’ or their daughter Samaira will be happy to see the trophy. “Sammy will be happy to see the trophy not me?” Rohit joked with Ritika.

The MI skipper then asked his wife where she was watching the match. “I was watching in my room. I was screaming so loud. My voice is completely gone, it was a crazy game,” Ritika told Rohit.

Ritika then asked her husband how he was feeling after the match and Rohit said, “No, no, I am feeling good. I went inside and didn’t want to see the last over. My nails are gone. I have been part of such games a lot in the past 15 years in IPL and I have seen this a lot. I miss you guy, I’ll see you guys tomorrow,” Rohit said before signing out.

WATCH MI skipper Rohit Sharma’s Facetime with wife Ritika Sajdeh HERE…

Rohit top-scored with 65 off 45 balls with four sixes and six fours as five-time IPL champions MI chased down 173 to win off the final ball of the match. “Winning the game is the most important. We have been working hard from the first game. We had a camp in Mumbai, getting the result (in our favour) feels good. The first win is always special. We played a Test match here recently, the pitch looked different. Getting a slow bowler was important on this pitch. The spinners kept us in the game,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Skipper said that the MI batters needed to keep attacking to chase down the total against DC. “We needed to bat well to chase the total. I thought everyone put their hand up. We had to make it count for the team. I needed to make use of the powerplay, I knew we had to keep attacking and take our chances. I tried to create a partnership, had good communication with Tilak. It was important for us to have a good partnership. We have young guys who have not played IPL before, so it is important to have faith in them. We need to give them that confidence, and we are trying to have a healthy atmosphere in the dressing room. We do not need to make drastic changes, that is really important,” Rohit added.