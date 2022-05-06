Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi continued his excellent wicket-taking run in the County Championship match between Sussex and Middlesex. The left-arm fast bowler knocked over Sussex skipper Tom Haines with an absolute peach of an yorker in the ninth over the innings.

Afridi has been extremely dangerous with new ball nowadays. Similarly, he knocked over left-handed batter Tom Haines with a beautiful outswinging yorker, leaving the batter clueless of what happened with him.

Clearly, Afridi is a huge asset for the Pakistan squad and has regularly created nightmare deliveries for the batters facing him.

Checkout the stunning yorker from Afridi below...

A beauty to start the morning from @iShaheenAfridi Watch him bowl LIVE in the #LVCountyChamp — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 5, 2022

Talking about the match, Sussex won the toss and elected to bat first at the Country Ground in Hove. They got to a promising start losing just one wicket in the first session. India's Chesteshwar Pujara could not repeat his heroics as got out after scoring 16 off 10 balls.