It is one of the rare occasions in cricket when the home crowd cheer for the visiting team. A similar incident took place after the fifth and final ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday. Australia defeated Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI by four wickets. The home side had already claimed the series 3-1 before entering the final game. Once the game was over, the Sri Lanka crowd was seen cheering for the visiting side.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst political and economic crisis in the last seven decades. The foreign exchange reserves are so low that it is hampering the import of essentials, including food, fuel, and medicines. The Australian cricket team's tour to the Island nation brought much-needed joy for the cricket fans in the country. By cheering for the Australian team, Sri Lanka fans showed their appreciation to the visitors.

Speaking about the hardships the Sri Lankans have faced over the last few months in the wake of a severe economic crisis, Finch said, "We're very grateful that we've been able to tour here. We know the difficulties that Sri Lanka has faced in recent times. Hopefully, over these eight white-ball games, we've been able to provide some joy to people in the country."

Finch, the captain of the side on its first tour of the country since 2016, added that the support provided by the people of the island nation was "second to none".

Thousands of people in Australia's traditional colours descended on the R. Premadasa Stadium for the final ODI in a show of solidarity for the visiting team, and Finch said it was simply wonderful.

"It was outstanding, the Sri Lankan people are wonderful people. The support that they provide is second to none. They are great cricket supporters, it's not just constant noise; they ride the emotions of the game. When Sri Lanka are up and about, that's as loud as anywhere you'll visit in the world," Finch was quoted as saying by ICC.

In a video shared by cricket.com.au, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said, "That was pretty extraordinary. I was just saying to the boys that was one of the most special feelings. Being able to walk around the ground and have a foreign country cheer for you.

"A lot of times when Australia tours we are generally the enemy and there are not too many Australian fans in the stands. But to have the support and fans that are here at the moment is truly extraordinary.

"Everyone's wearing yellow. They've got all the Australian flags all over the place. It's extremely special and it's a credit to everyone that's been able to get out here. It's been such a tough time obviously for the locals. For them to come out and support us, hopefully, both teams can entertain them and they've had a really good time during the one-day series."