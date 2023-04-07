WATCH: Suyash Sharma’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ Celebration In Front Of Kolkata Knight Riders Owner Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ‘Impact Player’ Suyash Sharma made immediate impact on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), claiming 3/30 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday night. Suyash not only proved to be the ace-in-the-pack for KKR skipper Nitish Rana, but managed to impress everyone in front of KKR owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

‘Pathaan’ star SRK was attending an IPL match at the Eden Gardens after over 1,400 days and was treated to an 81-run win by his team as well as a special ‘Main Hoon Na’ celebration by the young Suyash Sharma. Young Delhi and KKR leg-spinner pulled out this celebration after dismissing Anuj Rawat of RCB for 1.

WATCH Suyash Sharma’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ celebration HERE…

Apart from Rawat, Suyash picked up the wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Karn Sharma to cap off a sensational debut for the Knight Riders. KKR ‘mystery spinner’ Varun Chakravarthy ended up with 4/15 and Sunil Narine claimed 2/16 as RCB were bundled out for 123 chasing 205 to win.

“Suyash bowled exceptionally well, and we know the quality Sunil and Varun have. They have fun, take wickets. This was a perfect day,” KKR all-rounder and ‘Player of the Match’ Suyash Sharma said about the young leg-spinner.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana was also impressed by Suyash’s impressive performance on IPL debut. “Suyash, playing his first match, bowled brilliant balls to such batters. Not even we have got to know him so far! He backs himself. It was always our plan to add him if we needed a third spinner,” Rana said.

Suyash, 19, comes from Delhi and has not played any first-class match so far. He was bought by KKR at the IPL 2023 mini-auction for a sum of Rs 20 lakh and he is already proving out to be a steal deal for the Kolkata-based franchise. While he has not played domestic cricket yet, Suyash has represented his state Delhi in U-25 tournaments. Suyash was spotted by KKR's scouting team and the franchise's CEO Venky Mysore was happy that the team bought the 19-year-old at the auction.