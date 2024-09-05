WATCH: Shubman Gill Grabs A Blinder To Dismiss Rishabh Pant In Duleep Trophy 2024

India’s dynamic wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant made a return to the domestic circuit after a very long time but then his comeback was restricted to just 10 balls on Thursday (September 5) in the Duleep Trophy 2024 match. India A skipper Shubman Gill grabbed a blinder to dismiss India ‘B’ wicketkeeper for 7 off the bowling of Akash Deep. The Bengal speedster made Pant hit a ball in the air towards mid-off where Gill picked up a brilliant catch over his shoulders, sprinting towards long-off to dismiss Pant for 7.

Moments after Gill took that catch, it started doing rounds on social media. Akash Deep came up with a double blow for India ‘A’ after lunch on the first day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match, outplaying Pant and then Nitish Reddy for a golden duck off the first ball to limit India ‘B’ to 80 for 5 from 63 for 2 at lunch. Tamil Nadu-based all-rounder Washington Sundar was run out for 0 as India ‘B’ was reeling at 89 for 6 in the 40th over.

What a Catch! & What a Ball!



moments of brilliance in balls



Shubman Gill pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant & then Akash Deep bowls a beauty to dismiss Nithish Kumar Reddy#DuleepTrophy | IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/eQyu38Erb1 pic.twitter.com/80Cpgat3nF — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 5, 2024

While talking ahead of the Duleep Trophy first round, as per PTI, Gill said he is hopeful that the upcoming string of 10 Tests against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and then Australia would help him improve his performance.

"Yes, I've not been up to my own expectations ([n Test cricket]," he said on the eve of the Duleep Trophy opener in Bengaluru. "But we have ten Tests coming up together. Hopefully, after these ten Tests end, I'd be up to my expectations or more," he added.

Squads:

India A: Shubman Gill(c), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shashwat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Musheer Khan, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Rahul Chahar, Mukesh Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Avasthi, N Jagadeesan.