WATCH: Virat Kohli And Marcus Stoinis ‘Bump Chests’ In Face-Off During 3rd ODI In Chennai

Former India captain Virat Kohli notched up his 65th ODI half-century but the knock went in vain as India suffered a 21-run loss in the third and final ODI against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Kohli’s dismissal to Ashton Agar after scoring his fifty triggered a dramatic collapse as India lose the last six wickets for 79 runs to lose the ODI series 2-1 as well.

In the 21st over of the 270-run chase, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who shared the new ball with Mitchell Starc, got shoulder-barged by Kohli, who them went on to bump chests while completing a single. Kohli turned around with a typically intense look on his face, his gaze following Stoinis as he walked away with a playful smile on his face.

WATCH Virat Kohli bump chests with Marcus Stoinis HERE…

No Adam Zampa was hurt in this Stoinis-Kohli bromance __pic.twitter.com/OzsFNuBwg0 — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) March 22, 2023

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma backed his team’s attacking approach despite the ODI series loss against Australia and promised that his side will continue to attack at all costs. “We have always talked about fearless cricket. If someone feels they can take the bowlers on, we have given them complete freedom to do that,” captain Rohit Sharma said after the loss.

“While doing that, there is a big possibility that they might not be able to achieve what they want to achieve, which is fair, and fine by us. You will learn from that. We will definitely not judge based on a couple of poor shots. All these guys have lots of potential, they can play these shots whenever they want and we want to keep encouraging them to go out there and do it often,” he added.

Australian spinner Ashton Agar turned the match around for his side, claiming the wickets of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav off successive deliveries in his final over.

“He only played three balls in three (games) this series, so I don’t know how much to look into it. He got three good balls, to be honest. Today, it wasn’t that good ball; he should have gone forward. He knows best. He plays spin so well. We have seen that over the last couple of years,” Rohit noted.