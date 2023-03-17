Watch: Virat Kohli Dances To RRR's Oscar-Winning Naatu Naatu Song During IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli was seen dancing just like Jr NTR and Ramcharan on the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from movie RRR during the India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were earlier seen dancing on the title track of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' too during the Test series vs Australia, not a long back. The former Indian captain likes to keep the spectators and the TV viewers engrossed with his antics and these dance performances are no different. On Friday, Kohli did not even have the song being played in the stadium, he just started to dance while the number played in his head.

The video was shared by RRR movie's Twitter account.

Watch Kohli's dance performance on RRR's popular song 'Naatu Naatu' below:

While Kohli won fans' heart with his dance, he could not score many runs on Friday, getting out cheaply. Kohli made just 4 off the 9 balls when India came out to chase a total of 189 runs. He would surely want to make up for the opportunity lose in Mumbai with tons of runs in remaining two ODIs in Visakhapatnam and Chennai on March 19 and 22 respectively.

Earlier in the game, India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to field first, even in an extremely hot weather. His view was to make good use of the seam bowling conditions and get Australia out for a low score. Indian bowlers helped achieve this target to a larger extent when they bowled out tourists for just 188. Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 81 but as soon as he went back, Australian innings went into self-destructive mode and lost 8 wickets in matter of 50 runs. Mohammed Shami broke the back of their batting lineup with 3 wickets. Mohammed Siraj too finished with 3 while Ravindra Jadeja pickd 2. Hardik and Kuldeep Yadav finished with 1 wicket each.