WATCH: Virat Kohli Shakes A Leg On ‘Lungi Dance’ Song During India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match

Former India captain Virat Kohli may have failed with the bat against Sri Lanka in their Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday but that didn’t prevent him from having a gala time on the field. Kohli was seen shaking a leg during India’s bowling innings against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Kohli scored just 3 as India were bundled out for 213 with young Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage claiming 5/40 in 10 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 172 as India won by 41 runs to book their place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final set to take place on September 17.

Kohli has been in sensational form with the bat over the last year, scoring 5 international hundreds in ODI cricket – same as Indian opener Shubman Gill. On Monday, Kohli scored his 47th international century in ODI cricket, scoring 122 not out against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.

On Tuesday, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reached a total of 5,000 runs as a pair, becoming the fastest to do so. The duo reached this landmark during India’s Super Four Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka.

Though the partnership between Rohit and Virat, as the star duo is known among the fans, was short and restricted to just 10 runs after the dismissal of Virat for three, it was enough to touch this landmark. In 86 innings, they have scored 5,008 runs as a pair at an average of 61.82. They have had 18 hundred run stands and 15 half-century stands, with their best being a partnership of 246 runs.

They are the fastest to reach the landmark, overtaking the legendary West Indies duo of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, who reached the mark in 97 innings. They are the eighth-most successful duo of all time, with the best being Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who scored 8,227 runs as a pair in 176 innings at an average of 47.55 and 26 century and 29 half-century stands. Their best partnership is 258 runs.

Behind Sachin-Sourav and Rohit-Shikhar Dhawan (5,193 runs at an average of 45.15 with 18 century and 15 half-century stands), they are the third-best Indian batting pair. Coming to the match, India elected to bat first and an 80-run partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma (53 in 48 balls, seven fours and three sixes) and Shubman Gill (19) helped lay a foundation for a big score.

