Watch: Vistara Cabin Crew Welcomes India’s First-Ever Visually Impaired Women Cricket Team With Heartwarming Speech

Vistara is considered as one of the most sought-after airlines in India. The air carrier is renowned for the services it offers. Recently, the Tata-SIA JV-owned air carrier was serving the country’s first-ever visually impaired women's cricket team onboard. The cabin crew didn’t miss out on the opportunity to make the flight memorable for the athletes. The Indian Women’s Team of Cricket Association for the Blind in India is lead by the captain Ms. Sushma Patel, and it will soon be flying to Birmingham as well. The team will represent India at the ongoing International Blind Sports Federation World Games.

In the flight, cabin crew welcomed the team with a heartwarming speech, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have special guests onboard today - the IndianWomen's team of CRICKET ASSOCIATION FOR THE BLIND IN INDIA. In just a few days, they will be representing the country in The International Blind Sports Federation World Games in Birmingham. It is the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairment which will see participation from 1250 competitors from 70 countries. Please join us in applauding them and wishing all the very best for the tournament.”



The captain - Ms. Sushma Patel, is 20 years old. During her childhood, she lost one of the eyes while playing with her sibling. Well, life has certainly taken a miraculous turn for her. In conversation with PTI, Sushma told, "It is a dream come true that I will get to lead India. My father wanted my brothers to play cricket but now he is proud that I have realised his dream. "Neighbours in my village remain narrow minded and still don't approve of me playing the game but I will prove all of them wrong."

The team includes players with varied vision and impurities. While 6 of them are totally blind, 5 fall in B2 category, and remaining 6 in B3 category.