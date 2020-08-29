'Weerushka on the way': Amul congratulates parents-to-be Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma left their fans pleasently surprised when they announced on Thursday that they will be welcoming their first baby in 2021.

The power couple took to their respective social media handles and posted an adorable picture in which Anushka could be seen flaunting her baby bump to share the happy news.

Soon after Anushka and Virat broke the news, sports personalities, bollywood celebrities and their fans started flooding their posts with congratulatory messages.

However, Amul India has now come up with a cute doodle to extend greetings to the pair in their own witty style.

The monochromic doodle shared by the dairy brand features the animated version of the photograph which Kohli had shared of him and Anushka.

The text on the picture stated,"Weerushka on the way.Butter for beta or beti."

Take a look at the post:

Virat and Anushka got married in a fairytale wedding in Italy's Tuscany on December 11, 2017.

On a work front, Kohli will return to action after a gap of more than six months when he will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 IPL, which will now take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.

Anushka, on the other hand, has not announced any new project since her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.