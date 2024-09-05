As excitement builds for the upcoming Test series between India and Bangladesh, cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Team India's squad. Scheduled to kick off on September 19 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, this two-match series is poised to be a significant event in the cricket calendar. Here’s everything you need to know about when the squad will be announced and what to expect from this high-stakes series.

BCCI's Announcement Timeline

According to recent reports, including those from ESPNCricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the Indian squad for the Test series against Bangladesh after the conclusion of the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024. This premier domestic competition, which runs from September 5 to 8, will be held in Bengaluru and Anantapur. The timing aligns with the BCCI’s strategy of selecting players based on their performances in this crucial tournament.

Key Players to Watch

The Duleep Trophy will showcase some of India’s top talents, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. Their performances in the first round will be instrumental in shaping the squad for the Bangladesh series. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will closely evaluate these players to finalize the team that will take on Bangladesh.

India's Preparations

India’s red-ball players are set to begin their training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on September 12. This will be crucial preparation time as they gear up for the challenge posed by the Bangladesh side. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will commence their training at the same venue from September 15, aiming to acclimate to the conditions and strategize for the series.

Historical Context

India's historical dominance over Bangladesh in Test cricket has been notable, with the Indian team winning 11 out of 13 encounters between the two nations. The remaining matches ended in draws. This strong record gives India a significant advantage, but the team is not underestimating the opposition. Bangladesh arrives in India with momentum, having recently defeated Pakistan in a series of Test matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Key Players and Potential Surprises

The Indian squad is expected to include notable players like Virat Kohli, who missed the previous Test series against England due to personal reasons. Kohli’s return to the Test side will be a major boost. However, one of the intriguing aspects of the selection process will be whether Jasprit Bumrah, who has been sidelined since the 2024 T20 World Cup final, will make a comeback to the Test team.

Strategic Importance

For India, the series against Bangladesh is not just about maintaining their unbeaten record but also about solidifying their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. With a chance to qualify for the WTC final for the third consecutive time, India’s performance in this series will be crucial. Conversely, Bangladesh will be looking to make a statement and build on their recent successes.