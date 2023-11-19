trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690167
NewsCricket
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FINAL

Where Team India Lost In Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Explaining The Turning Points Of IND vs AUS Final

The turning point came when Virat Kohli, the linchpin of India's batting lineup, fell victim to a precise delivery from Pat Cummins.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Where Team India Lost In Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Explaining The Turning Points Of IND vs AUS Final

In a nail-biting finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, cricket enthusiasts witnessed a gripping showdown between arch-rivals India and Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. The match, which lived up to the hype of a championship clash, unfolded with twists and turns, ultimately culminating in Australia's triumph. Let's dissect the key moments that shaped the destiny of the World Cup trophy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Also Read: Team India's ICC Trophy Drought Continues, No Luck Since 2013's Champions Trophy Win Under MS Dhoni - In Pics

Turning Points In 2nd Innings: Kohli's Departure Shifts Momentum

The first innings set the tone for a fiercely contested battle as India, opting to bat after winning the toss, faced early setbacks. The turning point came when Virat Kohli, the linchpin of India's batting lineup, fell victim to a precise delivery from Pat Cummins. Kohli's departure at 148-4 disrupted India's rhythm, and the team struggled to build partnerships consistently thereafter. Kohli's elegant knock of 54, characterized by his trademark cover drives and impeccable timing, was shaping up as the cornerstone of India's innings. Cummins' crucial breakthrough not only dented India's hopes of posting a daunting total but also applied pressure on the middle order.

Australia's Bowling Prowess

Australia's bowlers, led by the fiery pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, showcased their mettle by consistently chipping away at the Indian batting lineup. Starc, finishing with figures of 3 for 55, proved lethal with his pace and swing, while Cummins provided crucial breakthroughs, finishing with 2 wickets for 34 runs. The disciplined bowling efforts of the Australian team restricted India to a total of 240, setting the stage for a challenging run chase.

Turning Point In 2nd Innings: Head-Labuschagne Partnership Seals the Deal

Chasing a target of 241, Australia faced early hiccups with the top-order collapse, losing David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steven Smith cheaply. However, the turning point in the second innings was the remarkable partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. Travis Head's masterful century, coupled with Labuschagne's steady innings, resurrected Australia from a precarious position. The duo's unbroken 156-run stand not only stabilized the innings but also shifted the momentum decisively in favour of Australia. Head's aggressive strokeplay and Labuschagne's composed batting showcased the resilience of the Australian team.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market