Who Is Sitanshu Kotak? Former India A Head Coach Who Replaces VVS Laxman As India Coach For Ireland T20I Series

India's cricketing landscape is buzzing with excitement as the charismatic Shitanshu Kotak, renowned for his contributions to the domestic cricket scene, is all set to take the reins as the head coach of Team India for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. Kotak, a seasoned cricketer and astute coach, is gearing up to lead the squad from August 18 to 23, making waves in the cricketing world.

Here's something for all those who are wondering who is Sitanshu Kotak, the man who is going to be the coach for Team India for the upcoming T20 series in Ireland.



- India A head coach

- National Cricket Academy(NCA) batting coach

- Former Saurashtra batter#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/UBFXbauvU0 — Jay Mehta (@jaylomehta) August 12, 2023

A Stalwart Cricketer

Shitanshu Kotak's cricketing journey has been nothing short of remarkable. As a left-handed batsman, he etched his name in the annals of Saurashtra cricket history, amassing an impressive 8,061 runs in 130 first-class matches, boasting an average of 41.76. His versatility extended beyond batting, as he also showcased his bowling prowess by taking 70 wickets for Saurashtra.

Pioneering Coaching Career

Kotak's brilliance transcended his playing days, seamlessly transitioning into a coaching role. He orchestrated Saurashtra's triumph in the 2020 Ranji Trophy Final, solidifying his reputation as a shrewd strategist and mentor. His coaching acumen earned him the prestigious position of head coach for the India A team, succeeding none other than the legendary Rahul Dravid.

Steering India's T20 Journey

With VVS Laxman occupied overseeing the Emerging camp, the opportunity presented itself for Shitanshu Kotak to guide Team India on their T20I journey against Ireland. This assignment comes at a crucial juncture, with India eyeing the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup on the horizon. As head coach, Kotak's experience and tactical insights will be instrumental in shaping the team's performance and strategy.

The Bumrah Comeback

All eyes are on Jasprit Bumrah, the linchpin of India's bowling attack, as he returns to action after a hiatus. Bumrah's fitness and form have been closely monitored, and his presence in the T20I series against Ireland holds immense significance. The seamer's return promises to inject renewed vigor into the team and bolster their chances in the upcoming tournaments.

An Opportunity for Emerging Talent

The T20I series against Ireland offers a platform for emerging talents like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh to showcase their prowess on the international stage. This is a golden opportunity for them to stake their claim for a permanent spot in India's white-ball squads. Prasidh Krishna, making his return from injury, also aims to make his presence felt and potentially secure a berth in future tournaments.