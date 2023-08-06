Who Is Virat Kohli's Childhood Friend Vartik Tihara? Delhi-Lad Who Runs 112 Crore Business

On International Friendship Day 2023, we delve into the extraordinary tale of Virat Kohli's closest friend and business partner, Vartik Tihara. Their bond, nurtured over two decades, has not only stood the test of time but also resulted in a thriving business empire. From sharing dreams of becoming cricketers to conquering the business world together, this is the inspiring story of Vartik Tihara, the man behind the success of One8 Commune.

A Cricketing Bond That Transcended

Virat Kohli and Vartik Tihara's friendship began on the cricketing field when both were part of the Delhi Under-17 team. Little did they know that this association would lay the foundation of a life-long connection that would extend far beyond the cricket pitch.

The Turning Point

While Virat soared to become one of India's cricketing legends, Vartik Tihara decided to explore opportunities beyond cricket. But their distinct paths didn't diminish their bond; instead, it strengthened it, with Tihara providing unwavering support to Kohli's aspirations.

From Stumps to Stars: True Palate Hospitality

Tihara's entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish True Palate Hospitality, a firm that would become a pivotal partner in the success of Virat Kohli's dream project - One8 Commune.

One8 Commune: Where Dreams Come Alive

One8 Commune, the brainchild of Virat Kohli and run by Vartik Tihara, took the hospitality industry by storm. The chain of multi-crore restaurants in Delhi NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru has become a symbol of their deep friendship and collective success.

A Seat at the Kohli-Sharma Wedding

The depth of their friendship was evident when Vartik Tihara was the only cricketer invited to the grand wedding of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. This gesture showcased the profound bond shared by the trio.

One8's Meteoric Rise

Under the careful guidance of Vartik Tihara, One8 has become a colossal brand, now valued at a staggering Rs 112 crore. The exquisite cuisines and state-of-the-art decor offered at One8 Commune have won the hearts of many.

The Power of Friendship and Business

The success of One8 Commune is not just a testament to Kohli's astute business acumen but also a reflection of the invaluable role played by Vartik Tihara as a friend, confidant, and business partner.

Overcoming Challenges Together

Like any successful venture, the road to triumph was not without obstacles. However, the synergy between Kohli and Tihara has always been the driving force behind overcoming adversities and emerging stronger.

A Global Phenomenon

The One8 brand, managed by Vartik Tihara, has garnered global attention, becoming a symbol of excellence both on and off the field. Their journey from cricket buddies to successful entrepreneurs has inspired many.

Looking Ahead

As the partnership between Kohli and Tihara continues to flourish, the future holds even greater promise for One8 Commune and the True Palate Hospitality brand.

On International Friendship Day 2023, we celebrate the unbreakable bond between Virat Kohli and Vartik Tihara. From cricketing dreams to conquering the business world, their friendship has defied all odds, making them an epitome of success and camaraderie. Together, they have not only created a thriving business empire but have also set an example of what true friendship can achieve.