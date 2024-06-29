Advertisement
Who Will Win T20 World Cup 2024? Chat GPT, Google & Astrologers Predict Winner Of IND vs SA Final

India's journey to the final has been nothing short of spectacular. With consistent performances in both batting and bowling, the Men in Blue have outclassed every opponent.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As the cricketing world braces for the grand finale of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the excitement is palpable. The much-anticipated clash between India and South Africa is set to take place at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados. Both teams have shown exceptional prowess throughout the tournament, but who will emerge victorious? Predictions from various quarters, including AI, Google, and renowned astrologer Narendra Bunde, add an intriguing layer to this epic contest.

Also Read: Team India's Probable Playing XI For Final Of T20 World Cup 2024: Will Rohit Sharma Tinker With Winning Combination?

India's Stellar Run: Unbeaten and Dominant

India's journey to the final has been nothing short of spectacular. With consistent performances in both batting and bowling, the Men in Blue have outclassed every opponent. The semi-final against defending champions England was a testament to their dominance, with India securing a resounding 68-run victory. Key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav have been instrumental, while the bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh has kept opposition batsmen in check.

South Africa's Resilience: Battling Through Challenges

On the other hand, South Africa has shown remarkable resilience. Their semi-final win against Afghanistan by nine wickets highlighted their capability to deliver under pressure. The Proteas have gained momentum in the latter stages of the tournament, with standout performances from players like Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and captain Aiden Markram. Despite some batting collapses, their ability to bounce back has kept them in contention.

Astrologer's Take: Stars Align for India

Renowned cricket astrologer Narendra Bunde has predicted a thumping win for India, citing favorable planetary positions for the team, particularly for captain Rohit Sharma. Bunde, known for his accurate predictions, including India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, believes that the stars are heavily favoring the Men in Blue. He also foresees Virat Kohli, who has been struggling with form, to fire in the final against the Proteas.

"The date of the final is 29-6-2024. If we add every digit (2+9+6+2+0+2+4) it comes to 25. On June 25, 1983, India won their first World Cup, defeating the mighty West Indies. Also, tomorrow's planetary positions are very favorable for Rohit. I have read his palm and told him India has a chance to win the T20 WC under his captaincy," says Bunde.

Google's Prediction: Favoring India

Google's Win Probability algorithm also leans heavily towards India, giving them a 64% chance of winning the final. This prediction aligns with India's superior record against South Africa in T20 World Cup history (4-2) and their consistent performances throughout the tournament. India's balanced team, combining strong batting and disciplined bowling, gives them an edge over the Proteas.

ChatGPT's Forecast: The Wisdom of the Crowd

In a unique approach, ChatGPT analyzed various data points and utilized the "Predictive Future Narrative" method to forecast the outcome. The AI's overwhelming favorite is India, reflecting the collective wisdom and sentiments of the cricketing community. The prediction underscores India's formidable form and the depth of their squad.

Key Players to Watch

India

Rohit Sharma: The captain's experience and leadership will be crucial.
Virat Kohli: Predicted to shine in the final, Kohli's performance could be pivotal.
Jasprit Bumrah: His pace and accuracy will be vital against South Africa's batting lineup.

South Africa

Kagiso Rabada: A spearhead of the Proteas' bowling attack.
Aiden Markram: The captain needs to lead from the front.
Quinton de Kock: His explosive batting can turn the game around.

