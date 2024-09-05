Advertisement
Why Pakistan Lost Test Series Against Bangladesh: Rashid Latif Decodes

The once-feared pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Khurram Shahzad, who were known for their blistering speeds, are now a shadow of their former selves.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan's cricket team recently suffered a 2-0 Test series defeat against Bangladesh. The series loss has raised eyebrows and prompted many to question what went wrong. Rashid Latif, a former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and a respected cricket analyst, has offered a crucial insight into the team’s struggles, focusing on a significant issue with Pakistan's pace attack.

Declining Pace: A Key Factor in Pakistan's Defeat

The once-feared pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Khurram Shahzad, who were known for their blistering speeds, are now a shadow of their former selves. Latif has expressed deep concern over the noticeable drop in their bowling speeds. Initially, these bowlers were regularly clocking speeds of 145 kph, but recent performances have seen their pace reduce to 130 kph.

Latif's observation highlights a troubling trend. “Shaheen, Naseem, and Khurram started off with pace of 145 kph,” Latif told Cricbuzz, as reported by IANS and Cricket Pakistan. “Now, they have all come down to 130 kph.” This decline in pace has not only impacted their effectiveness but also undermined Pakistan's reputation for producing fast bowlers who can deliver at high speeds.

Impact on the Series: Analysis of Performance

The decline in pace was evident during Pakistan’s series against Bangladesh. Afridi and Naseem, the two leading pacers, were featured prominently but their impact was less than expected. Afridi managed only two wickets in the first Test at an average of 48, while Naseem took three wickets at 33.33. Shahzad, though, was Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in the series, claiming nine wickets in two matches at an average of 24.44. Despite Shahzad's commendable performance, the overall impact of the pace attack was diminished.

Why the Drop in Pace Matters

Pace bowlers are often the spearheads of a cricket team’s attack, especially in Test matches where conditions can offer significant assistance to fast bowlers. The drop in speed from these key bowlers could be attributed to various factors including injuries, lack of form, or poor fitness. Latif has suggested that if injuries are the cause, transparency is needed. "If they are carrying injuries, they should reveal that," he added, emphasizing the need for clear communication from the team management.

The significance of pace in Test cricket cannot be overstated. Fast bowlers who can consistently bowl at high speeds put immense pressure on batsmen, making them more prone to mistakes. When bowlers lose their pace, they also lose their edge, which can lead to a significant decrease in their effectiveness and overall performance.

