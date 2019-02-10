हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Indies

Windies vs England: Antigua pitch rated 'below average' by ICC

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has given the rating, citing the uneven bounce at the southern main pavilion end as the reason. 

Windies vs England: Antigua pitch rated &#039;below average&#039; by ICC
Image Credit: ICC

The Antigua pitch, where West Indies and England played their second Test of the three-match series, has been rated "below average" by the International Cricket Council (ICC). 

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has given the rating, citing the uneven bounce at the southern main pavilion end as the reason. 

Besides the rating, the pitch has also received one demerit point according to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

The report from Crowe has been forwarded to Cricket West Indies.

As per the revised ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, which was introduced on January 4 last year, if a pitch or outfield is rated as being substandard, that venue will be allocated a number of demerit points.

One demerit point will be awarded to venues whose pitches are rated by the match referees as below average, while three and five demerit points will be awarded to venues whose pitches are marked as poor and unfit, respectively.

No demerit point will be awarded when the outfield is rated as below average, but two and five demerit points will be awarded to venues whose outfields are marked as poor and unfit, respectively.

 Demerit points will remain active for a rolling five-year period.

When a venue accumulates five demerit points (or crosses that threshold), it will be suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months, while a venue will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 24 months when it reaches the threshold of 10 demerit points.

Tags:
West IndiesEnglandTestAntiguaICCJeff Crowe
