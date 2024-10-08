Nat Sciver-Brunt's imposing performance helped England breeze past South Africa with a 7-wicket win in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The trend of low-scoring affairs and England's unbeaten run continued in the ongoing marquee event. The Nat Sciver-Brunt show that took over Sharjah Cricket Stadium as he effortlessly produced her masterclass with the bat.

She arguably delivered the most splendid performance in the ongoing tournament while riding a bit on her luck. Sciver-Brunt went unbeaten with a 48-run knock of 36 deliveries, striking at 133.33.

In a paltry chase of 125, England lost Maia Bouchier early and then Alice Capsey in the ninth over. With England reduced to 50/2, Sciver-Brunt joined hands with set-batter Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.

South African spinners were valiant throughout the defence, especially Nonkululeko Mlaba, with her figures of 1/22. But their efforts were up to no avail in front of a strong England batting line-up.

The duo slowly and steadily forged a 64-run partnership to take England past the challenging phase. Wyatt-Hodge lost her wicket moments before seeing off the chase, but Sciver-Brunt stayed till the end, struck the winning runs and sealed a 7-wicket victory.

Earlier in the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt laid the foundation for an imposing start as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

She stayed till the 16th over, toiled hard to pile up runs on the board with her 42 off 39 deliveries laced with three fours.

Marizanne Kapp (26) and Annerie Dercksen (20*) played short cameos towards the end to propel South Africa's score to 124/6.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone stood out among English bowlers with her economical figures of 2/15 in her four-over spell.

Brief Score: South Africa 124/6 (Laura Wolvaardt 42, Marizanne Kapp 26; Sophie Ecclestone 2-15) vs England 125/3 (Nat Sciver-Brunt 48*, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge 43; Marizanne Kapp 1-17).