Women's T20 World Cup Final, India vs Australia: Head-to-Head record

India are all set to face defending champion and four-time winner Australia in the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8--International Women's Day.

The Women in Blue qualified for the summit showdown of the showpiece event for the very first time after their semi-final clash against England was washed out without a ball bowled at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side progressed further in the Women's T20 World Cup by virtue of finishing at the top of the points table in Group A with eight points after wins against Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Australia, on the other hand, stormed into the final for the sixth time in a row after clinching a narrow five-run win over South Africa via Duckworth-Lewis Method in the second last-four clash of the tournament in Sydney.

The hosts made a second-place finish behind India in Group A, having sealed back-to-back victories over Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka following their 17-run defeat at the hands of the Women in Blue in the tournament opener on February 20.

Almost 15 days later, India and Australia now all set to lock horns with each other for the coveted trophy.

Heading into the summit showdown, the defending champion hold an advantage over India.

The two sides have faced each other on 19 occasions in the shortest format of the game so far. Out of which, India have emerged victorious six times while Australia have sealed victories in 13 matches. So, the four-time Women's T20 World Cup winners have won 68 percent of the T20I matches played between the two sides.

However, the two sides have an equal number of wins and defeats in the four matches played between them in 2020 so far. Notably, the Women in Blue have won their previous two World T20 clashes against Australia--including a 48-run win in Providence.

Meanwhile, Australia have more experience in the knockout stages of an ICC event in comparison to India. Australia have won 21 out of the last 23 matches they played in the ICC events, while losing just knockout stages of an ICC event.

India, on the other hand, have appeared in 10 knockout games across the two tournaments and clinched victorious only on three occasions.

India, who will be making only their third finale appearance at any ICC event after making it to the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2005 and 2017, will look to lift their maiden trophy.

Australia, meanwhile, will look to add another trophy to their account, having lifted the title at the Women's T20 World Cup on four occasions.