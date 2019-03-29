Women's T20I rankings: Smriti Mandhana retains 3rd spot, Poonam Yadav remains 2nd among bowlers

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana continued to remain at the third spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20I rankings for batwomen released on Friday.

Mandhana, who broke into the top three in the T20I rankings after completing a 3-0 series sweep of England in the first week of March, is currently standing with 698 points behind New Zealand's Suzie Bates (767 points) and West Indies' Deandra Dottin (725 points).

Meanwhile, England’s middle-order batter Natalie Sciver and the opening pair of Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont have all made notable gains in the rankings after their consistent performances in a recent 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka.

Sciver has moved up one place to 13th spot in the list of batters after unbeaten scores of 49, 10 and 11 during the series.

Wyatt has advanced two slots to 15th place after scoring 103 runs in the series including a half-century in the final match on Thursday while Beaumont has gained eight places to reach 18th after scoring 76 runs in the series.

Amy Jones is another one to gain in the latest rankings update carried out on Friday, advancing 25 places to 45th position after scoring 111 runs in the three matches.

In the T20I player rankings for bowlers, India's Poonam Yadav has retained her second position behind Australia's Megan Schutt. Australia's Ellyse Perry, England's Leigh Kasperek

and India's Radha Yadav complete the top five.

Among England’s bowlers, Linsey Smith has moved from 95th to 58th position after taking four wickets in the series, Kate Cross has moved up from 71st to 63rd while Laura Marsh has gone up from 82nd to 64th

For Sri Lanka, Imalka Mendis has moved up 15 places to 94th position and Oshadi Ranasinghe has moved from 172nd to 144th position among batters. Inoshi Fernando has advanced 30 places to 183rd among bowlers.

England remain in the second position and on 278 points in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings after their 3-0 series verdict, while Sri Lanka have lost one point and are now on 205 points but remain in the eighth position. Australia lead the table with 283 points while the West Indies and India are standing at fourth and fifth place, respectively.