World Cup 2019: List of five wicket-takers till Australia vs England semi-final tie

England bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes and spinner Adil Rashid picked three wickets apiece as England stormed into the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after defeating Australia by eight wickets at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat.

The Aussies were bowled out for 223 runs in 49 overs following a fine performance by Woakes and Rashid who picked wickets at regular intervals. Steve Smith was the highest run-scorer with 85 runs off 119 deliveries in an innings comprising of six boundaries.

Alex Carey was the second highest run-scorer scoring 46 runs off 70 deliveries with four boundaries.

England chased down a target of 224 runs in 32.1 overs with Jason Roy (85) the highest run-scorer. Pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins accounted for a wicket apiece.

While Rashid and Woakes were the highest wicket-takers in the clash between players of both the sides, they failed to register a five-wicket haul. A total of eight bowlers have managed to claim a five-wicket haul in the tournament so far.

No Bowler Team Opponent Result 1 Mitchell Starc Australia West Indies Won 2 James Neesham New Zealand Afghanistan Won 3 Mohammad Amir Pakistan Australia Lost 4 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Afghanistan Won 5 Jason Behrendorff Australia England Won 6 Mitchell Starc Australia New Zealand Won 7 Mohammed Shami India England Lost 8 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh India Lost 9 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh Pakistan Lost 10 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan Bangladesh Won

Mitchell Starc was the first bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in the ICC World Cup 2019 against West Indies. The second bowler was New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham who achieved the tally against Afghanistan.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir became the third pacer to register the feat in the tournament against Australia. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Australian pacer Jason Behendroff were the fourth and fifth cricketers to complete a five-wicket haul with the latter registering it against hosts England.

Starc completed a five-wicket haul for the second time in the tournament against New Zealand. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami became the sixth player to register a five-wicket haul in the tournament after achieving the tally against England.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman became the seventh player to register a five-wicket haul in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after achieving the feat against India. He further followed it up with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi became the youngest cricketer to pick a five-wicket haul in the ICC Cricket World Cup after achieving the feat against Bangladesh.