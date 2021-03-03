हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Dev

World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Kapil Dev, 62, took the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at the Fortis Hospital Heart Institute under the supervision of his cardiologist Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology.

World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Kapil Dev getting COVID-19 vaccine shot (Photo: ANI)

World Cup-winning captain and former India all-rounder Kapil Dev on Wednesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kapil, 62, took the vaccine at the Fortis Hospital Heart Institute under the supervision of his cardiologist Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology.

Last year, the legendary cricketer was admitted to the hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. He then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged two days later. Kapil continues to have his blood-thinning medication.

Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for India. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5,248 runs and picked 434 wickets. Under his leadership, India won the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies in the final.

Meanwhile, former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More also got the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Also, Madan Lal, who was an integral part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 1983, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

On the same day, current Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Shastri, 58, got the vaccine at the Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination -- for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities -- began on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other political leaders, got vaccinated on the first day.

Shastri is currently with the Indian cricket team participating in a four-match Test series against England. Virat Kohli's men are 2-1 up in the series, having won the third Test, played with the pink ball, by 10 wickets, at the Narendra Modi Stadium last week. The fourth and final Test of the series is slated to begin on Thursday.

India require only a draw in the fourth game in order to seal their berth in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kapil DevKapil Dev COVID-19 vaccineCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli climbs one spot, KL Rahul firm at second place

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist bases busted in Tral of Awantipora, hideout found in jungle