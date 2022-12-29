World Test Championships Updated Points Table: India HELPED by Australia beating SA in 2nd Test, inch closer to WTC final

Australia registered a dominant win over South Africa in the 2nd Test at MCG to win the series 2-0. There is one more Test left in the series. But Aussies have ensured they have already sealed it. With the win, Australia have gained more points at th World Test Championships table. The Pat Cummins-led side have got 12 more points after the 2nd Test win an that takes them to 132 points from 14 matches. Their their win-percentage is now an impressive 78.57% following the victory over Proteas women. Australi are on top of the table followed by India.

At the same time, South Africa's chances in the WTC table has taken a beating. They have slipped to fourth spot in the standings with a win percentage of 50. Sri Lanka have jumped to third spot now with win percentage of 53.33. India have a winning percentage of 59.93 and are on second spot on the table. India's chances of qualifying for the WTC final has increased with SA falling to 4th in the table. However, India need to win as many games as possible in the four-match Test series vs Australia at home later this year. Australia, at the same time, have five Tests remaining to make their chances of qualifying for the WTC final even brighter. They have 1 Test match remaining at home vs South Africa, while they will play four away Tests in India which is also a part of World Test Championships table.

Take a look at Updated World Test Championships (WTC) table below:

It looks like an India vs Australia fina in the WTC awaits us. The India vs Australia Test series will be an exciting series with WTC final spot on the line. The two sides will display the best cricket to guarentee a spot in WTC final.