WPL 2023 GUJ-W vs MI-W LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Clash In Women's Premier League?

The inaugural edition of Women's Premier Legaue (WPL 2023) will begin today, March 4, in Navi Mumbai with the first match taking place between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Mumbai are being led by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will be led by Australian Beth Mooney. Harman is quite confident that WPL is going to help women's cricket grow in India. "This platform is going to take cricket to the next level. The top 25 girls were always getting the exposure but this is a great opportunity for the youngsters to express themselves. After this tournament, we will definitely see some young girls who will come up and perform well for the team," Harman said on the eve of the match.

Harman will bank on many stars in the Mumbai squad. MI consist of brilliant cricketers like Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants too boast of very good T20 players such as Sophia Dunkley, Deandra Dottin, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol among others.

There will be a grand opening ceremony taking place ahead of the first match between MI and GG. In the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League, bollywood stars Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon are going to perform. Singers AP Dhillon and Shankar Mahadevan too will be performing at the opening of the league, which starts at 4.30 pm at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

When will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener will take place on Saturday, March 4, 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener will take place at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener be broadcasted live on television in India?

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener will be broadcasted live on television in India through Sports18 network.

Where will the live streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener be available in India?

In India, the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener will live streamed on JioCinema.