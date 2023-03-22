WPL 2023 Playoff And Final: Schedule, Teams, Date, Time, LIVE Streaming - All You Need To Know

Women's Premier League is coming to its business end with only 2 games left now in the tournament. We are into the playoffs and the three teams who have qualified are Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UP-W). DC beat UP-W by 5 wickets in their last group match to get to the top of the points table. They repalced MI at the top on the basis of a superiod Net Run Rate (NRR). Both MI and DC finished with the same number of points at the end of the group stage (12) but Delhi Capitals NRR (Mumbai Indians finished with NRR of 1.856 was better than Mumbai Indians' 1.711. Hence, DC topped the table and have qualified directly to the final.

DC captain Meg Lanning has led the team superbly, both with her tactical decisions as well as with the bat. In 8 matches, she has scored 310 runs, and sits on the top of the batters with most runs this season. Lanning, who is also Australian team captain, is averaging 51.67 while she has struck the ball at 141.55 in the league so far. She has hit 45 fours and 6 sixes so far and would be looking to add more in the final.

Mumbai Indians, who bossed the round-robin stage, would be now looking to beat Alyssa Healy-led Warriorz and make history by becoming one of the finalists in the inaugural season of the WPL.

WPL 2023 Points Table

WPL 2023: Qualified Teams and Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri

WPL Playoffs schedule

March 24 (Friday) Elminator between MI and UP Warriorz - 7.30 pm IST

March 26 (Final) Final Delhi Capitals vs Eliminator Winner - 7.30 pm IST

WPL 2023 Playoffs and Final Live Streaming details

The WPL 2023 Eliminator between MI vs UP Warriorz as well as final between Winner of Eliminator and DC will by live streaming on Jio Cinema while the match will broadcast on Sports 18 Network on TV.