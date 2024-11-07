WPL Retention 2025 Full List Of GG Retained Players: Check Gujarat Giants Released & Retained Players List

As the Women’s Premier League (WPL) gears up for the 2025 season, all eyes are on the retention lists of franchises as they strategize to build championship-worthy squads. Among them, the Gujarat Giants (GG) have set a clear course by retaining a core group of players they believe can deliver top performances. This article delves into the significance of the WPL 2025 retention season, takes a closer look at Gujarat Giants’ retained and released players, and analyzes the team’s plans to chase WPL glory.

The Final List Of All GG Retained Players Ahead Of WPL 2025 Auction Will Be Updated Here...

Probable List Of Retained Players By Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Probable List Of Released Players By Gujarat Giants

Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma

WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants’ Pursuit of Glory

With WPL 2025 set to be highly competitive, Gujarat Giants’ roster moves reflect a determined bid to elevate their performance. Retaining star players like Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner secures a high-caliber lineup that can rival any team in the league. Alongside emerging talents such as Harleen Deol, GG has a versatile roster that combines experienced match-winners with promising Indian players.

As the auction approaches, the Giants will focus on bringing in players who can reinforce their middle order, spin department, and pace attack. The franchise has shown its intent to strengthen strategically by carefully balancing retention and release decisions, setting up the team for what promises to be an intense and thrilling season.

The Path Forward for Gujarat Giants

The final squad composition of Gujarat Giants will reflect the outcomes of the WPL 2025 auction, but their retention list already highlights their ambitions. With a strong lineup headlined by international stars and bolstered by talented Indian players, GG is positioning itself as a top contender. The franchise’s moves indicate they are prepared to push boundaries and challenge for the WPL title, building on the experience of players like Mooney and Gardner while embracing fresh talent to stay competitive. As the countdown to WPL 2025 intensifies, Gujarat Giants fans can look forward to a season marked by high expectations and thrilling performances.