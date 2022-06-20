Wriddhiman Saha makes BIG statement on making comeback in Team India

India batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who was Team India's premier wicket-keeper in Test cricket after the retirement of MS Dhoni, has expressed that he might not play for India again. Shaha was dropped from the Indian Test squad after the home series against Sri Lanka along with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Along with Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat is the only wicket-keeper batsman in the Indian squad that went to England for a one-off Test.

“I don’t think I will be picked because the coach and chief selector have already clarified on it. And if they had to take me, they would have given me a chance on the tour of England after I performed well in the IPL. For now, I’m only focussed on playing cricket until I enjoy playing the game,” Saha told Sports Tak.

Saha has represented India in 40 Test where he scored 1353 runs with an average of 29.41 and strike rate of 45.51. The 37-year-old has three centuries and six fifties to his name in the longest format of the game.

Saha also opened up on why he does not want to play for Bengal ever again in his career. Shah had pulled out of Ranji Trophy due to personal reasons. The Cricket Association of Bengal reportedly questioned his intent and integrity. Saha expressed that he was hurt by CAB's approach and thus he decided to look for playing opportunities in other states.

“Before the IPL, an incident happened and then and there, I decided not to play for Bengal anymore. Having played so long for Bengal, if someone hurled nasty comments at you, it hurts. I was hurt, personally, and that’s why I decided to change my state. I have talked to a number of states, but nothing is finalised as of now,” Saha was quoted as saying.