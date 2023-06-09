Watch: Labuschagne Spotted Sleeping In Balcony Of Oval Wearing Pads, Wakes Up And Goes To Bat After Warner's Wicket, Video goes Viral

India is currently facing Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at the Kennington Oval. Since the first day of the Test Match, Australia has maintained a strong hold over India. They posted a score of 469 in the first innings, while India could only manage 296 in the second innings. On Day 3, after India's innings came to an end, Australia took the bat, and Mohammed Siraj quickly dismissed the dangerous David Warner. Marnus Labuschagne was the next batsman to enter the field, but he became involved in a rather amusing incident during this WTC Final.

Labuschagne was seen in the dressing room wearing his pads, but he seemed quite relaxed as the cameras caught him napping while waiting for his turn to bat. As soon as Warner was dismissed in the fourth over of the third innings, the world's number one Test batsman, Labuschagne, woke up from his sleep and hurriedly made his way to the crease.

In the first session of Day 1, the Indian bowlers took three wickets, but Travis Head and Steve Smith turned the tables and went on to establish a record-breaking partnership of 285 runs for the fourth wicket. Head scored an impressive 163 runs, while Steve Smith contributed 121 runs. Thanks to a late push from Alex Carey, Australia managed to reach a healthy total of 469 in their first innings. Mohammed Siraj was the standout bowler for India, taking four wickets.

During the second innings, India could only score 297 runs. The top order suffered a collapse, but Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane managed to build a half-century partnership before Jadeja was dismissed for 48 at the end of Day 2. Rahane and Shardul Thakur then formed a century partnership for the seventh wicket. Rahane scored 89 runs, while Shardul Thakur smashed 51 runs.